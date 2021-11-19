How Much Money AEW Reportedly Made From 2021 Full Gear

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, the 2021 AEW Full Gear PPV drew an estimated 145,000 buys worldwide with around $4 million in total event revenue. While the figures are down from the All Out PPV’s 205,000 buys, Full Gear is expected to be the second most-purchased show in AEW history.

Thurston noted the following:

“$4 million is to AEW, after splitting sales with PPV carriers. The event likely grossed more than $6 million in PPV revenue for AEW and PPV carriers combined. $7 million when adding AEW’s ticket and venue merchandise sales for the event.”