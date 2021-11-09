How People Are Said To Be Reacting To Jon Moxley’s Comments About Kevin Dunn

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Jon Moxley’s memoir MOX and what Moxley had to say about WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn:

“I’ve heard from so many people since that book came out because there was an excerpt from the Kevin Dunn part that was posted on the internet. And a lot of people read that and a lot of people read the book. I heard from a lot of people that were so happy because you know, there’s a lot of people in wrestling that have bad reputations but they still have people you’ll hear from who will defend them. A great example would be like a Vince Russo. Vince Russo drove WCW into bankruptcy practically on his own although he was out of there before they finally went under but he did as much damage as anyone could possibly do to a wrestling company. But he has his defenders. I’m trying to think if I’ve ever heard anybody defend Kevin Dunn, like anybody. I can’t think of one person. He is as close as to universally disliked a person as I can even think of in this business. And when Moxley just razor bladed this guy, boy did I hear people that were so happy to read that chapter.”

Here is what Moxley said about his time working with Dunn:

“The reality in a place like WWE is that one comment, one little seed planted by a guy in Kevin Dunn’s position can be extremely detrimental to someone’s future there. That’s a lot of power, and power breeds ego. Connecticut… old, rich boys’ club ego. I’ve heard all kinds of stories about that guy messing with people’s careers, but this isn’t that kind of book. Suffice to say that dude is a f*ckbag. Maybe this is that kind of book. … No! No! … But for real, don’t even get me started on… no… no this is not that kind of book. F*ck Kevin Dunn.”