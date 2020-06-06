How Randy Orton Helped The Revival and What Vince McMahon Said To Them

Former WWE tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) appeared on Jim Cornette’s podcast and discussed their time in WWE. Here are a few highlights.

Dax Harwood on backstage encounter with Vince McMahon: “We had a match with New Day. We were so… all four of us came to the back, we were so proud of this match, and we loved it so much. We were happy because it wasn’t an action-packed match, it was a match that told a great little story. The fans got behind it and they loved it. We came to the back and Vince was waiting right in the middle of the Gorilla with his hands in his pocket.

One thing I’ll never forget he said, he looked at me and Cash and he said, ‘Everyone tells me you are the next Arn and Tully, you’re the next great tag team. Well, that’s the problem, you guys aren’t Arn and Tully, you’re just great professional wrestlers.’ And to me and Cash, we took that beaming with pride, he meant it as an insult. So I’m thinking to myself, ”So you’re comparing us to two of the greatest of all time who have drawn a s**t-ton of money in this business and you’re meaning that as an insult?'”

Randy Orton vouching for them: “With Randy, who has become one of our mentors and one of our really close friends, we talked to him every single day. He fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. And we watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter or whoever, and say, ‘we gotta keep this up’.”