Hulk Hogan Believes There Is A Learning Curve For Working In Front Of A Live Crowd

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with Live The Outbound Life on a number of topics including working in front of a live crowd and why he believes it has a learning curve for younger wrestlers.

Hogan said, “Sometimes these wrestlers will be at the Performance Center, working with Shawn Michaels and whoever is there, and as soon as they get in front of a crowd they’re like … way behind the curve. This is a whole learning curve. What I had was, playing music for ten years and being in front of a live audiences and live crowds — small, very small, it wasn’t very big at that time — you had a rapport with the crowd and you weren’t afraid to walk up to a microphone and talk or to be over animated and have fun on stage when you’re playing, really get into it. Being in front of that crowd, I wasn’t spooked the first time I went out to wrestle. I wasn’t … [thinking] ‘Oh my god, there’s people out there’. Before you go and start wrestling in Madison Square Garden, you better put in some serious seat time, otherwise you’ll poop the bed when you get there.”

