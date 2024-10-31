Hulk Hogan Explains What Happened To His Planned Biopic

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on the PBD podcast to talk about a number of topics, including what happened to his planned biopic.

Hogan said, “[Netflix] kinda like missed a beat in the contract. There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right. The script was amazing. Actually, Scott Silver who wrote the script [for] ‘The Joker’ stuff, ‘[The] Wolf of Wall Street,’ a bunch of other movies, he said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever written.’ And when I read it, I went, ‘Oh my god, this is really good.’”

On opting to pull out of the project:

“I just was moving forward at the time and when they, business-wise, missed a date, there was an option for me to pull out and I did. I pulled out.”

