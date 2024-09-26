Hulk Hogan On If He Still Stays In Touch With The Wrestlers Today

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including if he still stays in touch with the wrestlers today.

Hogan said, “Yeah. I’ll hit Cody [Rhodes] up, or we’ll talk, you know. He wears that weightlifting belt and stuff like that. I talk to a lot of the guys like Chris Jericho. He’s a good friend of mine. He goes, ‘Well, I’m just doing Hollywood Hogan ’96.’ I said, ‘You’re doing a good job, brother.’ So I talk to a lot of the young guys. They’re still running around.”

You can check out Hogan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)