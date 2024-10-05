Hulk Hogan Reveals He Pitched Turning Heel Against Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania VI

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke with Barstool Rasslin on a number of topics, including asking Vince McMahon to turn him heel against Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.

Hogan said, “When I did the job for The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6, … one of the things I said to Vince McMahon was, ‘Let me turn heel.’ If you watch the tape, … everybody in the crowd was watching me leave. … Slowly, I [could have] turned and [came] back and just ground him.”

On initially turning down joining the nWo:

“The Hulk-A-Mania thing was just getting started again after the whole steroid debacle and all that crazy stuff, so I felt a little weird turning heel.”

On changing his mind after seeing Scott Hall and Kevin Nash’s WCW debut:

“I called Eric up [and] I said, ‘Man, I’m your guy.’ He said, ‘Well, do you really want to do it, because we were going to put Sting [in]?’ And I said, ‘Sting’s a great guy, but he’s not WWF head-to-toe.’”

You can check out Hogan’s comments in the video below.