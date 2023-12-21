Hulk Hogan Says He Would Love To Get In The Ring With Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he would love to get in the ring with “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Hogan said, “If I wasn’t all beat to hell, I’d love to get in the ring with Randy. We could still tear it down in the main event. Randy could call it in the ring, and he could adjust to my style to make sure it worked perfectly. He’s just so good. He can work with veterans and the newer guys, too. He knows how to pivot both ways in the ring. He understands wrestling in a way very few do. That’s why he is making masterpieces in the ring.”