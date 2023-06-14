Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza Make Surprise Returns On This Week’s WWE NXT

A pair of familiar faces turned up on this week’s WWE NXT.

During an eventful evening of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday night, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza made their television returns.

After Axiom and Scrypts picked up a victory in a two-on-one handicap match over the massive Dabba Kato on the show inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., Carrillo and Garza turned up and attacked the two.

Check out video footage of their surprise return on this week’s show via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter feed.