Identities Revealed For WWE’s New Trademarked Ring Names

The identities of those who will use the ring names that WWE recently registered have been revealed.

On December 1, the company filed trademark applications for “Keanu Carver,” “Dion Wilder,” and “Dion Lennox” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification.

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray will be known as Dion Lennox, according to PWInsider, while Kanu Carver has been assigned to former Temple University defensive tackle Kevin Robertson, who was signed in June.

WWE most likely registered the Dion Wilder name as a backup for Dion Lennox, though it’s possible that two different stars are using the Dion name.

WWE announced the latest NIL program signees on Wednesday. The following were among the names:

Adam Berghorst – Indiana State – Baseball – 6′ 7, 260lbs

Bayley Humphrey – Baylor – Acrobatics – 5′ 10

Darci Khan – Howard – Track & Field – 5′ 7

Desmond Coleman – Liberty – Track & Field – 6′ 4, 250lbs

Grace Stephens – Monmouth – Track & Field – 5′ 5

Jeremy Cody – Miami (Florida) – Track & Field – 6′ 7 220lbs

Josh Pearcy – Rice – Football – 6′ 2, 245lbs

Kali Terza – Kennesaw State – Track & Field – 5′ 4

Lucas Davison – Michigan – Wrestling – 6′ 2, 235lbs

Momen Zahid – William & Mary – Football – 6′ 5, 295lbs

Sirena Linton – Arkansas – Gymanstics – 5′ 2

Skyla Schulte – Michigan State – Gymnastics – 5′ 2

Slane Glover – Ohio State – Cheerleading – 6′ 1, 205lbs

Stephen Buchanan – Oklahoma – Wrestling – 6′ 0, 200lbs