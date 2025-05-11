Sabu Dead At Age 60

Terry Brunk, best known to fans around the world as Sabu, has died. A trailblazing force in the world of hardcore wrestling, Sabu earned legendary status through his high-risk style and unforgettable run as ECW World Champion.

At this time, further information regarding his passing is still being gathered.

Sabu competed in what is now believed to be his final in-ring appearance last month during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, scoring a victory over Joey Janela. He also appeared this past weekend at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion convention at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena—once known as the ECW Arena—which now stands as his final public appearance.