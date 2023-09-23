Identity Of New WWE Ring Name Revealed

This week, WWE filed several trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including Jaida Parker, Global Localization, Out The Mud, and OTM.

The ring name is listed for entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

It wasn’t clear who this star was at the time of the filing, but it now belongs to Tiana Caffey, who used the name at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. She wrestled a match in which she was defeated by Kelani Jordan.

Parker’s Instagram account has since been updated, and she has shared footage from the match on her Instagram Stories.

Parker played soccer at LSU before joining WWE. She previously competed in three live event matches under her real name, all of which she lost in March, August, and earlier this month.