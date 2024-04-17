Identity Of Security Guard Rhea Ripley Headbutted On WWE RAW

Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley kicked off this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW by addressing the injuries she suffered on last week’s show and relinquishing the Women’s World Championship. Liv Morgan then made her way out, which led to Ripley getting even more mad than she first was and headbutting a security guard.

The identity of the security guard Ripley headbutted on RAW this past Monday night was none other than Indie wrestler and Crossfit athlete “The Mainz Event” Steven Mainz.

This was not the first time that Mainz appeared on WWE TV. He also appeared as a medic during an LWO segment on the August 11th, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.