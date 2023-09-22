Ikemen Jiro Released From WWE

You can officially pencil in another WWE NXT release.
On Friday, it was reported that Ikemen Jiro was another one of the NXT Superstars who were informed of their release by WWE.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated list of WWE and NXT Superstar releases.
- Dolph Ziggler
- Mustafa Ali
- Shelton Benjamin
- Dana Brooke
- Mace
- Mansoor
- Emma
- Riddick Moss
- Top Dolla
- Rick Boogz
- Elias
- Aliyah
- Dabba Kato
- Shanky
- Quincy Elliot
- Yulisa Leon
- Kevin Ventura-Cortez
- Alexis Gray
- Brooklyn Barrow
- Ikemen Jiro