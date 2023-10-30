Impact Wrestling UK Invasion Results From Coventry, England 10/29/2023

* Josh Alexander defeated Chris Ridgeway

* Trey Miguel defeated Leon Slater

Gut Check Challenge Match

* Harley Hudson defeated Emersyn Jayne

Triple Threat Match

* Jordynne Grace defeated Gisele Shaw & Deonna Purrazzo

Street Fight

* Rhino defeated Eddie Edwards

Tag Team Match

* Most Professional Wrestling Gods (Brian Myers & Moose) defeated Joe Hendry & Grado

6 Person Tag Team Match

* Knockouts Champion Trinity, Rich Swann & Eric Young defeated Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna)

X Division Title Match

* Chris Sabin (c) defeated Frankie Kazarian (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!)

Following event, Grando led the whole roster to the ring while his theme music “Like a Prayer” by Madonna played.

The roster entered the ring and began a post-celebration of their UK Tour and the return of the TNA brand with a dance-off that included TNA Impact President Scott D’Amore and TNA Executive Gail Kim.

After the celebration, Frankie Kazarian grabbed the mic and began a moving speech saying how Impact has by far the best locker room that he has been a part of which is filled with everyone from veterans to newcomers, and “that’s why we’re TNA.” Kazarian also praised TNA Impact Wrestling’s Director of TV Production Eric Tompkins and D’Amore. Kazarian then passed the mic to D’Amore who hyped TNA’s return, praised and thanked the UK fans for making it possible.

You can watch complete post-show footage in the videos below: