Independent Wrestling Star Jeff Cannonball Passes Away At Age 39

The independent wrestling community is mourning the passing of Jeff Cannonball, who died on Thursday, October 8, 2026, following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 39 years old.

Cannonball, whose real name was Jeff Guerriero, had publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in May 2025. His wife, fellow professional wrestler Terra Calaway, confirmed his passing in an emotional statement shared on social media.

In her tribute, Calaway reflected on the final hours she spent with her husband, revealing that they watched one of his favorite movies, the 1998 comedy Dirty Work, shortly before his death. “Wednesday night into Thursday morning, I put on Dirty Work on the tv to help lighten the mood of a rough day. Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange in a Bob Saget directed comedy movie. Jeff’s favorite movie with two of the three comedians he thought were the funniest men on the planet- Norm and Don Rickles. All it was missing was Tom Green.”

Calaway recalled Cannonball’s admiration for comedian Norm Macdonald and something her husband had said following Macdonald’s death in 2021. “When Norm passed away in 2021, Jeff said that the funniest man on the planet was gone. He was wrong.”

She revealed that Cannonball passed away at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday, less than an hour after the movie ended. “Less than an hour after the end of the movie on Thursday, October 8th, 2026 at 2am is the day the funniest man on the planet has gone.”

Calaway went on to remember her husband’s humor, personality and the life they built together over the past decade, including welcoming their son, Milo. “Jeff Guerriero, the funniest, wittiest, most charismatic man I have ever had the privilege of knowing let alone get to marry, spend 10 years with, and create a little clone of in our son Milo, has passed away after his battle with ALS. His impact on his friends, his community, and the world is endless. Jeff Guerriero and Jeff Cannonball will live forever.”

She also spoke about the profound loss she and their family are experiencing, while promising to honor his memory through raising their son. “I will mourn him for every single day of my life while honoring him by raising a son he would be so incredibly proud of. My soul and heart are broken beyond repair.”

Calaway concluded her tribute with a deeply personal message about their time together. “I love you Jeff. 10 years was not enough, but they are years I will cherish forever. In every timeline, in every universe, in every life, I would do all of this over again as long as it meant I got that time with you.”

Cannonball began his professional wrestling career in 2010 and became a familiar name throughout the independent scene, particularly for his work in hardcore wrestling.

He was best known for his appearances with Hardcore Hustle Organization (H2O), where he became a two-time H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Champion. He also competed for promotions including Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Beyond his accomplishments in the ring, Cannonball leaves behind a lasting impact on the independent wrestling community and those who knew him personally.

We at PWMania.com extend our deepest condolences to Terra Calaway, their son Milo, and Cannonball’s family, friends and loved ones.

Those wishing to support the family can visit TerraCalaway.com.