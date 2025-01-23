Indi Hartwell Training For Her Highly Anticipated In-Ring Return

Indi Hartwell is advancing her career after parting ways with WWE in November 2024.

Having signed with WWE in 2019, Hartwell made her television debut in January 2020 on NXT and achieved notable success during her tenure, becoming NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and NXT Women’s Champion. She was widely celebrated for her role in The Way, alongside Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory.

Following her call-up to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft to Raw and her subsequent move to SmackDown, Hartwell eventually transitioned to working outside WWE. She has begun accepting bookings and was previously announced by WrestleCon for appearances in Indianapolis on January 31 and February 1, 2025, during Royal Rumble weekend.

Hartwell is actively preparing for her in-ring return and has been training with veteran Ace Steel to ensure she’s ready to deliver high-caliber performances in her post-WWE career.