Injured WWE Star Set To Return At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Although he remains sidelined with injury, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is scheduled to appear at today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event in Los Angeles, according to PWInsider.com.

Mysterio has been out of action since April 2025 after suffering a torn groin, an injury that forced him to withdraw from his originally planned match at WrestleMania 41. He has since undergone surgery and is currently in the midst of rehabilitation.

While Mysterio will not be wrestling at Worlds Collide, his involvement in some fashion is expected to be significant, particularly as the event marks the inaugural crossover showcase between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide — a fusion of styles and cultures Mysterio has long represented.

His faction, the LWO (Latino World Order), is slated for a marquee trios match on the card, as Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado (filling in for the injured Joaquin Wilde) take on AAA’s Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana.

Mysterio’s presence could offer support for his teammates, play into post-match developments, or simply serve as a special tribute to his legendary lucha libre legacy.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, including match results, surprises, and exclusive updates from ringside in Los Angeles.