WWE Money In The Bank Preview For Tonight (6/7/2025): Los Angeles, CA.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 goes down tonight from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Scheduled for tonight’s premium live event are the following matches:

* John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. El Grande Americano)

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Rhea Ripley vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Naomi)

* Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Money In The Bank results.