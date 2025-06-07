Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, June 7th, and Friday, July 18th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the summer months. You can check them out below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on WWE ticket sales, upcoming events, and all breaking news from the world of wrestling.

– WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, June 7th in Los Angeles has 9,497 tickets sold.

– WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, June 7th in Los Angeles has 14,007 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 9th in Phoenix has 10,670 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 13th in Lexington has 9,744 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 16th in Green Bay has 5,342 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 20th in Grand Rapids has 9,336 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 23rd in Columbus has 10,038 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 30th in Pittsburgh has 8,023 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 7th in Providence has 4,588 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 11th in Nashville has 4,764 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 14th in Birmingham has 7,133 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 18th in San Antonio has 7,504 tickets sold.