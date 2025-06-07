Shane McMahon Shuts Down Rumors Of New Wrestling Company With Vince

In a surprise development, Shane McMahon has confirmed he held a meeting with AEW, while also firmly denying rumors that he and his father, Vince McMahon, are planning to launch a new wrestling company.

Speaking briefly to TMZ, Shane responded to growing speculation regarding the future of the McMahon legacy in the pro wrestling industry. When asked about reports suggesting that he and Vince were preparing to start their own promotion, Shane shut them down quickly:

“You never know what’s gonna happen out there, of course, and it can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false.”

In a more unexpected admission, Shane acknowledged that he has had discussions with All Elite Wrestling, stating:

“Had a meeting with AEW and wish them continued success. But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company I helped build. But you never know what’s gonna happen in this business.”

While not elaborating on the nature or timing of the AEW meeting, Shane’s statement confirms at least some level of dialogue between the two sides.

Shane also addressed questions about Vince McMahon possibly buying back into WWE after resigning from TKO Group Holdings and WWE corporate positions in early 2024 following serious legal allegations. He remarked:

“Well, he’s a big part of TKO still, so we never know what’s gonna happen there, either. So I’m not trying to be vague. I’m just saying anything can happen.”

Finally, Shane gave a brief update on his father’s well-being:

“He’s been doing really well. He’s enjoying life… but if you know my dad, he’s always gung ho, and he’s always doing the next thing, and that’s what he’s focused on.”

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates as this story continues to develop and the McMahons’ next moves come into focus.