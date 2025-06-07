Potential Spoiler On Women’s Money In The Bank Match Winner

As the WWE Universe gears up for tonight’s Money in the Bank premium live event, backstage buzz is centering on Naomi as the predicted favorite to leave with the coveted Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, several WWE talents believe Naomi will walk out of the event victorious:

“Those that we’ve spoken to have indicated that they believe Naomi will end up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.”

Interestingly, this speculation isn’t just based on last-minute conversations. The report adds that the feeling has been around for several weeks, with sources stating:

“Talent has been under that impression for a couple of weeks.”

It’s important to note that this is not confirmed as a spoiler, but rather reflects internal expectations among members of the locker room. WWE is known for keeping finishes close to the vest and swerving expectations at the last minute, especially on a night as unpredictable as Money in the Bank.

Naomi, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, has been regaining momentum since her return to WWE, and a briefcase win would signal a full-circle moment in her career comeback.

