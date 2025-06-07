2025 King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Confirmed, Finals Set For Night Of Champions

WWE officially announced the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments during last night’s Money in the Bank go-home episode of SmackDown, with the reveal made by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

The tournaments will unfold over the next few weeks across RAW and SmackDown, with the finals scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This year’s format will feature two 4-Way Matches from each brand to determine the semifinalists. The winners of those matches will advance to the finals, where the King and Queen of the Ring will be crowned.

The tournament winners will each earn a title opportunity at their respective brand’s world champion at WWE SummerSlam 2025.