Seth Rollins Wants One More Match With John Cena Before Retirement

WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Entertainment Tonight about various topics, including his desire to face Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena one more time before Cena retires at the end of the year.

Rollins said, “I hope so. I hope so. John and I teamed a couple of years ago in India at a random show, a wonderful show there. I teamed with him and it was one of the wildest experiences I’ve ever had in a ring. I would love to face off with him one more time and get another chance to break his big old nose. This knee is coming for you, John. I’d love to get one in before he hangs it up.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)