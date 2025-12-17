Is Gold In The Future For Tony D’Angelo In 2026?

2025 has been a year of championships within the WWE. Whether it be tons of new champions crowned or even some new belts introduced into the company, gold has been running rampant this year. With the TNA partnership and AAA acquisition, there have been many opportunities for wrestlers to become double champions, giving them more opportunities at championships, and some have taken the opportunity and run with it.

For instance, Jacy Jayne was simultaneously the NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion, capturing her first NXT Women’s Championship in the process. Sol Ruca was the NXT Women’s North American Champion and the Women’s Speed Champion, getting her first taste of gold. Currently, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are Women’s United States Champion, and NXT North American Champion, while also being the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. Gold should also be in the future for the returning Tony D’Angelo.

Gold is in Tony D’Angelo’s future in 2026

Recently, at “NXT Deadline,” Tony D’Angelo made his big return after missing months of action. He did so in fantastic fashion, laying out Je’Von Evans. Fans still don’t know what to make of him, as he laid out Evans, made an enemy out of Oba Femi, and also laid out Ethan Page on the following episode of NXT.

Some unexpected developments rocked last Tuesday’s NXT episode, as Evans faced Femi for the NXT Championship unsuccessfully. This left the NXT Champion with no new #1 contender until Tuesday’s episode of NXT, when TNA’s Leon Slater earned his shot at Femi and the top prize in NXT.

As for D’Angelo, he already went after Ethan Page and the NXT North American Championship, wiping out Page from behind. This left many fans wondering whether D’Angelo should challenge for the NXT North American Championship or continue to look towards Femi and the top prize in NXT. We got more questions than answers on Tuesday as the show ended with D’Angelo overlooking Femi as he stared down his next challenger.

D’Angelo going after and winning both championships should happen for a number of different reasons. His going after Page was a bit surprising at the time, but it now makes complete sense. He won the NXT North American Championship on October 8th, 2024, and held it until March 4th, 2025, which was a 147-day reign. This marked his very first singles title in NXT, as he held the NXT Tag Team Championships with Stacks. Winning this title for the second time would make him only the fourth multi-time NXT North American Champion in NXT history.

Many people have eyes on the NXT Championship. After all, it is the top prize in the brand. Evans lost on Tuesday, and given the reason why he lost, he’ll want another shot very soon. Ricky Saints was the reason Evans lost, and has many issues with Femi, so one has to think that Saints could be in the running, as well. D’Angelo is definitely on the list of challengers, but he isn’t a concern for Femi right now.

In the long run, this could help D’Angelo. If Femi retains at New Year’s Evil against TNA’s Slater, and faces Saints at Vengeance Day, that means two more successful title retentions. However, each time he defends the title, it’ll become harder for him to retain. Enter: Tony D.

Around roughly “Stand & Deliver” time, D’Angelo can re-enter the NXT Championship picture and win the title for himself. He’ll be extra motivated for a big reason. He’s never won the NXT Championship in the five years he’s been in NXT, which is something that’s probably been weighing on his mind more or less.

D’Angelo should definitely challenge for both the NXT North American Championship and NXT Championship. The very first singles championship he won in NXT was the North American Championship. Ironically, Oba Femi was the guy he beat for that title last October. These two are very familiar with each other, which is why he first confronted Femi.

Winning both championships, potentially, will make him regain the first singles championship he ever won, while also getting another victory against arguably his biggest rival. However, the NXT Championship especially should be in the cards for D’Angelo in 2026. It’s time to give him his crowning achievement, and this new, more dangerous character could be his key to getting to the top.

