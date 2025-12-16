Is This Austin Theory’s Last Shot To Make It In WWE?

The main event of the December 15 edition of “WWE Monday Night Raw” featured another match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. But this wasn’t the main story coming out of the match. The masked man once again came out in support of The Vision, but he didn’t stop there. He’d reveal himself to be none other than Austin Theory, bringing a close to a storyline that infiltrated the main event since WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The big reveal has now come and gone. The story shifts over to “now, what?” Austin Theory is coming back to WWE programming after being off television for months. WWE has tried to get him over for years, and never quite found a way to reach success. This is his biggest shot now, as he’s slotted into the top story on WWE RAW, and it feels like it’s his last chance to make it in the company.

Is this Austin Theory’s Final Shot To Make it in the WWE?

At only 28 years old, Theory is much younger than many of the men packing the top of the men’s division on the main roster. It’s well documented that the men’s division is heavy on performers past their physical prime, and on RAW, with CM Punk leading the helm, that rings just as true as ever.

It’s indeed time to get some fresh faces at the top of the card for the future of the company. However, WWE has attempted to put Theory in that position multiple times, but it has failed. Each time, it’s been met with disdain from the WWE Universe. Not because he’s a hated figure like Dominik Mysterio was in his initial run with The Judgement Day, but more because fans just haven’t cared, giving him some “go away” heat.

Theory has had its moments where things were seemingly headed in the right direction. He worked very well when he was paired with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and crew as a part of The Way in NXT. When he first joined Seth Rollins in 2020, there was also a hope that it would be the connection to help him get over with the fans. Sadly, however, that was not the case.

Winning the Money in the Bank briefcase hurt Theory more than it helped him. Not only did he attempt to cash it in on the WWE Undisputed Championship and lose, but the dressing down he took on the microphone from Roman Reigns made it clear he wasn’t seen as a top prospect in any way, shape, or form.

His pairing with Grayson Waller was more of a happy accident than anything else, with many fans pointing to Waller being the more talented of the two. Despite their big win at WrestleMania 40, things didn’t get much better for Theory, and we’re right back where we started.

So, here we are in 2025. Austin Theory is back and is being inserted into the WWE Monday Night Raw main event angle against the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, The Usos, LA Knight, and others. If he can’t stand alongside this group and be seen as a top name in the company and a future champion, then sadly, it may never happen.

Theory is one of the most talented young guns in the company. He oozes charisma and has the skills to back it up. However, sometimes talent isn’t enough to get over with the fans. Oftentimes, it’s the wrestlers who aren’t the best in the ring who get the most over (see: Jey Uso).

However, Theory has more than his next opportunity to do just that. With that said, if it doesn’t work this time, it may never work. He’s in the best spot he’s ever been in with the WWE, and is now in some elite company in the main event scene. It’s sink or swim time, Theory.

