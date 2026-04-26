Jackie Redmond Removes Social Media Post After Backing #WeWantKairi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi Sane is among the many wrestlers released by WWE in its latest round of roster cuts.

Her departure has surprised both fans and peers, who have taken to social media to express their feelings and share their love for the multi-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

WWE backstage interviewer and host Jackie Redmond openly supported Sane by joining the #WeWantKairi movement in a post. However, she deleted the post a few hours later.

In a separate message, Redmond also agreed with IYO SKY’s statement that Sane is one of the nicest people anyone could meet. This post was also subsequently deleted.

Sane was involved in a long-term storyline with Asuka and IYO SKY, and fans anticipated that it would lead to her turning on The Empress of Tomorrow. Following her unexpected release, the #WeWantKairi trend has gone viral on Twitter (X).