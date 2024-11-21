Jade Cargill Joins Paradigm Sports Group Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Paradigm’s Sports Group has signed Jade Cargill.

Variety reported on the news today. Cargill is the latest WWE talent to deal with the firm, which offers representation in various sectors of entertainment. She joins women’s world champions Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, and CM Punk in signing with Paradigm.

Cargill created a name for herself when she signed with AEW and began her professional wrestling career. She earned the TBS Title, going 60-0 before losing it. She signed with WWE last fall, becoming the second AEW talent to leave for the rival organization, after Cody Rhodes.

Cargill made her WWE debut in the Women’s Royal Rumble match before joining the Smackdown brand. She has subsequently been paired with Bianca Belair, and they have won the Tag Team Championship twice.

Belair, Cargill, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky will face The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez), Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in the women’s WarGames battle at next Saturday’s Survivor Series event.