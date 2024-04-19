Jade Cargill Opens Up About The WWE Women’s Locker Room

Jade Cargill recently appeared as a guest on the The Babyfaces podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cargill commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE since her debut with the company…

“The locker room here, the women are very supportive. They want to see everybody win. They want to keep on topping each other. It’s very competitive in a healthy way. ‘You had a great match, I’m going to go out there and have a phenomenal match,’ and the next person is like, ‘I’m going to have one better than that.’ Everyone is trying to outdo the other in a very healthy way because we want to put on for women’s sports right now. We have the best women’s locker room right now. They have all put in work. They’ve all worked with one another. Being that I’m the new person on the block, they want to see me succeed. Everybody is supportive. Everybody is like, ‘What do you need?’ If anything is going wrong, like my first match on Raw, actually, I was having a little mini-meltdown, and everyone came to me like, ‘What do you need?’ ‘You need to lace up your boots? I got you.’

Everyone is very supportive. It’s a very healthy locker room, a very experienced locker room. Everyone wants everyone to go out there and excel. We’re putting on for the next generation and we’re showing why this is the best locker room in women’s wrestling.”

