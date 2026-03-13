Jade Cargill Says Naomi Brings Out The Best In Her In WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill appeared on the Atlanta Hawks’ “Hawks AF” to discuss various topics, including the energy of WWE crowds compared to that of NBA crowds.

Cargill said, “I want to say it’s all like one and the same. I want to say it’s all in the same, because the crowd is crazy, it’s electric. We had Evolution here. So, it was an all-women PPV. We didn’t have much to lead off of, we didn’t have a lot of built-in story lines. So, all the women were just like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go in. We’re going to take over and we’re going to kill this and show people we are here to show up and show out.’ And we did exactly that. So it’s it’s one of the same.”

On who brings the best out of her in the company:

“You know what? I would say Naomi. And we actually had that match here for Evolution, here at the State Farm Arena. We had a no [holds barred] match, where we’re just using trash cans, I got a camera, hit her in the gut with it. Got a trash cans, put it over her trash head and knocked her in. It was crazy. I would say Naomi. Her character work is extremely good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)