Jade Cargill Says She’s “The Unicorn Of Wrestling Right Now”

Jade Cargill spoke with Tim and Eli on Battleground about various topics, including winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Bianca Belair from Damage Control at Backlash France, and more.

Here are the highlights:

On winning the titles:

“One word? There’s so many words to put out… it was so many feelings. I felt everything, guys; it’s memorable. It’s flooring. It’s, oh my gosh, it’s humbling; it’s electrifying. It’s so many ways I could put to that the crowd in France and in Europe in general, Italy. Austria, it’s crazy. It’s electrifying and makes you want to go out there and do more. I remember at the live shows, I didn’t even want to leave. There were so many people who were so thankful for us to be there because we don’t do those types of tours all the time. And for one point, security said, ‘Let’s go, we gotta go.’ Because the fans were so thankful.”

On winning them with Bianca:

“We’re two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She’s strong, and she’s the EST. I’m just as strong or stronger. We’re out here just, I don’t know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest, like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division of the entire locker room is phenomenal. They’re all talented women, and the fact that they put two powerhouses together, and I don’t know about the other women what they’re gonna do, but we’re definitely gonna elevate this boat and tear through the locker room.”

On how far she has come since the pandemic:

“It doesn’t seem that far away. I think it’s harder performing in front of your co-workers with the pandemic days. If anything, everybody knows everything, so it’s more nerve-racking for me to perform in front of my co-workers than in front of fans. I love fans. I welcome fans. The European crowd was, wow, it was crazy. If anything went off the rails, they were like, ‘Yay! Yeah!’ It’s crazy. With the Daily’s Place days, I wouldn’t think I would be here right now. I would think I would still be where I was, but I knew I was destined for great things. I know that I am the unicorn of wrestling right now. Would I think I would be in this position? No, but I knew I was destined for great things.”

She added that she wanted to talk with The New Day before going with the unicorn nickname.

You can check out her appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)