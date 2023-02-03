Jake Hager Comments on CM Punk’s Backstage Altercation With The Elite

During an appearance on Dutch Mantell’s podcast, Jake Hager was asked if he could discuss the 2022 backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite.

Here’s Hager’s response:

“I’m sure I can, but I don’t really want to. Who knows how animosity builds and how lack of communication leads to certain things. I think it all stems from how you view things. Obviously, one person in that party was viewing things so negatively and I don’t think he was correct.”

Hager also stated that he was not present during the incident because he had already exited the arena.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: