Jake Roberts On The Ultimate Warrior Apologizing To Him At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on Rewind Recap Live to talk about a number of topics, including how pro wrestling legend Ultimate Warrior apologized to him when they reunited backstage at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2014.

Roberts said, “I went there with all intentions of having a fight and I was looking for him at the time. Then he tapped me on my back, I turned around and he started apologizing and saying how bad he felt about what he’d done and he knew that he cost me millions.”

You can check out Roberts’ comments in the video below.