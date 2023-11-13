Jake Roberts On Who He Would Pick As His Dream Tag Team Partner

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who he would pick as a dream tag team partner.

Roberts said, “My tag team partner? Yeah, I wasn’t expecting that. Bray Wyatt. Tag team partner. Yeah, definitely.”

Roberts also talked about if he got gassed carrying snakes to the ring.

“Yes, I did get gassed. You know, Damien wasn’t the same snake. We changed snakes every week, so some weeks, I’d have a 60-pounder. Then, the next week, I’d have a 100-pounder. Madison Square Garden, they’d want something special. So they got me 170 pounds. That damn thing nearly killed me. Not so much going to the ring. But after the match, I had to get it out. And getting it out and then carrying it back to the locker room, man. And it’s going crazy. You know, trying to tie me up and, by the way, successfully tried tying me up. So I got to the back, and I’m like, get this f***ing thing off of me. Oh, God damn. Get it off of me. Then he starts pulling on you. Just finished a match, so you’re getting ready, and now you got to get this f***ing thing out. Brother, that used to really f***ing get me sometimes, man. It was brutal.”

