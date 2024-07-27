Jake Roberts Recalls Being Scared Of Training In The Hart Family Dungeon

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he started working for pro wrestling legend Stu Hart.

Roberts said, “I gave him a call and asked him if I could come in. And Stu [said], ‘You’re a long, lanky son of a b***h, aren’t ya? I believe that we might be able to do a little something with you.’”

On the reason he went to the territory:

“I wasn’t there to make money, I was there to learn. I knew that in Vancouver, there wasn’t a lot of money there. You know, I think I was making $400 or $500 a week. And that’s not much money when you drive it every day, and you got an apartment. I had an apartment in Washington State in a little town called Blaine, right on the border.”

On being scared of training in the Hart Family dungeon:

“It scared me. Absolutely f**king scared me, man. There was a lot that went on. Sue was really good about, if he ever got his hands on you were s**t. Because he had the grip of a gorilla. And if he got his hands on you brother, he could hurt you with his hands. And he’d pull you in and, ‘Let me show you this one. You know, if you do this, put this over here. And now, if I squeeze! Can you feel what I’m doing? Speak up, I can’t here you!’ [laughs]”

