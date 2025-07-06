Jake Roberts Slams WWE’s Unreal, Calls It Foolish & Damaging To The Product

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has made his thoughts clear on WWE’s upcoming reality series Unreal, which reportedly pulls back the curtain on the company’s behind-the-scenes creative process. And in typical Jake fashion, he didn’t hold back.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Snake Pit, Roberts criticized the concept of revealing how WWE storylines are made, stating that the short-term financial gain isn’t worth the long-term damage it could cause to the business.

“Oh well, they’ve done everything else, and made money with it. They might as well do that too,” Roberts said sarcastically.

Roberts, a master of psychological storytelling and character work, believes the mystique and illusion of wrestling are vital to maintaining fan investment — and that WWE risks undermining those elements by exposing the inner workings of creative.

“I think it’s foolish,” Roberts said bluntly. “I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do. So that’s just my own thoughts.”

Roberts’ legendary “Snake” persona was built on ambiguity, danger, and mystery — traits that were made more powerful by keeping the audience in the dark. To him, Unreal goes against the very foundation that makes professional wrestling emotionally engaging.

Currently signed with AEW, Roberts has served as a manager and mentor figure, most notably for Lance Archer. Though his appearances have become less frequent, Roberts continues to offer valuable insight through his podcast, where he regularly discusses both modern wrestling and his storied past.

WWE’s Unreal series has yet to premiere, but it has already sparked debate among fans and veterans alike about whether wrestling should keep some secrets behind the curtain.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more reactions and backstage news on Unreal and WWE’s expanding content slate.