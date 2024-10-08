Janel Grant’s Lawyer Requests NDA Waiver In Vince McMahon, WWE, John Laurinaitis Lawsuit

Following a lawsuit in which former WWE employee Janel Grant made horrific allegations against him, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon resigned from all of his positions at TKO, including executive chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors, in January of this year.

McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Grant without Grant’s consent, and other allegations made by the former WWE employee. Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, previously revealed that her client had agreed to the US Attorney’s Office’s request to pause the lawsuit pending a non-public investigation into the allegations. The case will resume in December.

McMahon denied Grant’s allegations. Due to the lawsuit, Grant was not interviewed for the Netflix documentary on McMahon.

The Associated Press has reported that Grant’s representation is requesting that NDAs not be enforced with other former and current employees who wish to come forward with similar accusations.

Grant’s lawyer requested the information via email. Callis also issued this statement:

“If WWE and its parent company Endeavor are serious about parting ways with Vince McMahon and the toxic workplace culture he created, their executives should have no problem with releasing former WWE employees from their NDAs. This is the first step to rehabilitating a company that covered up decades of sexual assault and human trafficking.”

Curtis Vogel, McMahon’s spokesperson, declined to comment.