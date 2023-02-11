Jay White Loses a “Loser Leaves Japan” Match Amid Interest From AEW and WWE

As “Switchblade” Jay White lost to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning, his professional wrestling career just got more interesting. After a chokeslam, White was pinned.

This appears to be his final booking with the promotion in Japan, but he will work AEW’s Eddie Kingston at next Saturday’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California.

White’s contract expires soon, as previously reported last month, and he is expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling.

People believe that both WWE and AEW are interested in signing him, with WWE sources reportedly confident that they would.

There is always a chance that White and NJPW will work out a new contract.