JBL Discusses Not Wanting To Be An Agent For WWE, Becoming An Agent For Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on Huge Pop to talk about a number of topics, including not having any interest in becoming an agent for the company.

JBL said, “I don’t think so. I’ve told Sami Zayn this, so it’s not a secret. I was Sami Zayn’s agent one time and after that, I quit. I love Sami. He’s one of the best characters I’ve ever seen. I love Sami. I was a guy who said, ‘How long you need? 12 minutes. Okay. What’s the finish?’ That’s all I needed. (Randy) Savage was just like Sami.”

On being an agent for Sami Zayn vs. Bryan Danielson at WrestleMania 36:

“I remember I called a match at WrestleMania where there was no crowd and Sami was in there with Daniel Bryan. Without the crowd, it sucked and was tough. Sami was screaming at one point. Every time Daniel kicked him. I thought, ‘This is brilliant.’ It made the match. He was crying at one point. What a great heel. I love Sami, but I don’t want to be his agent. That was my retirement ceremony.”

