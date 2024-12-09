JD McDonagh Declares Judgment Day’s WWE Tag Title Reign A ‘Generational Run’

WWE World Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member JD McDonagh took to his official Twitter (X) account and noted that he and Finn Bálor are amidst a “generational run” with the WWE World Tag Team Championships as they have held the titles over four reigns of the WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown.

McDonagh wrote, “There have been FOUR sets of WWE Tag Team Champions over on SmackDown since me and

@FinnBalor won the World Tag Titles.

A generational run!! 🏆🏆”

