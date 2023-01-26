Jeff Cobb Says He’d Be Interested In Working Men’s Royal Rumble Match This Weekend

Jeff Cobb would like to be one of the 30 Superstars who step inside the ring ropes during the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

During a recent discussion with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his interest in an appearance in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On a potential Royal Rumble appearance: “You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal.”

On how he doesn’t think he would be very good at a Rumble match: “I don’t know how those things work. But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either, so [laughs]. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it.”

Check out the complete Jeff Cobb interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.