Jeff Hardy Comments On Idea He Has To Turn Heel Without Betraying The Fans

In an interview with SportBIBLE.com, Jeff Hardy talked about possibly turning heel in WWE:

“I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’s like turning on the company, where it’s something like, ‘Ok, I’m 44 years old, I’ve been doing this for so long and I’m really being mistreated – what’s going on here?’ Should I ask for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment?’ This is not a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ question, it’s a ‘Yay!’ or ‘Boo!’ question – let them yay or let them the boo and let them decide.

That’s just an idea that popped into my head but it might be a route to take. I feel like there’s something to be unleashed inside me that wants to get out and rage to a certain extent and hopefully we’ll figure that out.”