Jeff Hardy Names Motor City Machine Guns And Rascalz As Dream Opponents

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including who he and Matt Hardy haven’t worked with yet in the ring and want to face.

Jeff Hardy said, “I know Matt mentioned this, I hadn’t really thought about it at all, but we’ve never had a match with the Motor City Machine Guns. Being that they’re back in [WWE] now and killing it, and The Rascalz was the other team, but we’re about to bring that into reality. So yeah, it was The Rascalz and the Motor City Machine Guns that we had never had a match with, but this one with The Rascalz is about to go down.”

