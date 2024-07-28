Jeff Hardy Recalls A Phone Call With WWE That Left Him In Tears

Jeff Hardy’s third WWE run ended in late 2021, after he walked out of a match during a live event in 2017 and was released because he refused to enter rehab. Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy, claimed at the time that a drug relapse did not cause him to walk out of the match.

WWE attempted to bring Jeff back to the company months after the incident, offering to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame to make things right. Hardy declined the offer, waited for his 90-day non-compete to expire, and then joined his brother in AEW.

Hardy was asked on Busted Open Radio if he believes he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the Hardy Boyz. He recalled how WWE wanted to induct him a few years ago and why he felt it was only right to do so with his brother.

Hardy stated, “For sure, man, and when I denied it the first time, it just didn’t feel right, and going in there without Matt. I mean, I cried after that phone call. I was just thinking about all the really cool moments I’ve given to the pro-wrestling world. I’m so proud of it, but it didn’t feel right at all. So, I just wanted to wait. If I did do this, I’m definitely doing that with Matt. You know, it would be a Hardy Boyz thing. I just want one ring. I don’t want two rings.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)