Jeff Hardy Set To Become A Free Agent

After being hurt by Sammy Guevera on the February 14, 2024, episode of Rampage, Jeff Hardy has not competed in professional wrestling. There have also been rumors that his contract is about to expire. Fightful.com reported on Jeff’s status with AEW, stating that he will become a free agent on Friday.

Fightful reported, “Originally it was believed that AEW could or would add significant injury/sabbatical time to Jeff Hardy’s deal, but that doesn’t appear to be the case as of Wednesday. His brother Matt left the company at the start of April, though the two sides did have talks about a renewal. We’re told that since then, there haven’t been extended conversations regarding bringing Matt back in at the moment.”

Matt has been working with TNA Wrestling in recent months, and it is believed that the company is interested in re-signing Jeff if a new AEW contract is not signed. Matt recently stated that Jeff has been cleared and “is sitting at home waiting on the call.”