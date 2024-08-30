Jeff Jarrett On Hangman Adam Page: “If I Have Anything To Say About It, It Ain’t Over”

A new episode of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast is now available on AdFreeShows.com. Jarrett discussed the All In pay-per-view, which took place in London in front of almost 50,000 people.

On talking about wrestling at AEW In:

“I was on Zero Hour as an analyst and so a lot of folks as I walked back through the crowd, walking to the desk and walking away from the desk and even backstage, a lot of folks thought, ‘Okay, Jeff’s done.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, wow, great to see you.’ Even backstage, there were some folks that didn’t know that I was in the gauntlet. So I guess it was a pleasant surprise for quite a few folks.”

If there is a chance he will be fighting Adam Page:

“We had some chemistry in Chicago, but without question, there was chemistry in Wembley. If I have anything to say about it, it ain’t over. No doubt about it. It’s not over. Hangman is super talented. He’s an all around performer with not just intensity, but the different gears he can get in and out of. He had a hell of a match last night with Ishii. You know, when he came out and in the Casino Gauntlet and made his statement with 4,5,6, guys, his athleticism, his intensity, his timing, his cadence and his overall persona, he’s a gamer at the very, very top of his game.”