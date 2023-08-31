Jeff Jarrett Reveals He And Grado Were Never Scheduled To Fight At AEW All In London

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he and Grado were never scheduled to have a one-on-one match at All In London.

Jarrett said, “The promotional stunt that took place, there was no master plan of where this was going to go or where that was going to. I have to give Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, he got word that Jarrett-Grado….I can assure listeners this, a Jarrett-Grado singles match, I don’t believe was ever discussed. He is not on the AEW roster.”

Jarrett also talked about how a multi-man matchup was pitched at one point, but it never actually took place and how the audience reaction Grado got at All In London was a great moment.

Jarrett said, “He may have been in the corner, maybe a six-man, at one time there was an eight-man, at one time there was a ten-man discussion, all kinds of different things. At the end of the day, a lot of chatter that went on with it. Ol’ Tom led the charge, and he went heavy with it. The amount of social media buzz that took place the seven days beforehand, my gosh. When Grado’s video wall popped up, what a roar. It was a big pop. Great moment.”

You can check out Jeff Jarrett’s complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes)