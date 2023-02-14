Jeff Jarrett Talks About AEW Finally Going On The Road With House Shows

What does Jeff Jarrett think of All Elite Wrestling finally going on the road for some non-televised live events / house shows?

The pro wrestling legend spoke about this during a recent interview with the folks from Under The Ring.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On AEW slowly going into the house show business: “It’s gonna be a crawl, walk, run process. I believe the strategic mindset is [to] absorb as much information as we can, as quick as we can, to truly make.. there’s no plan perfect. We’re gonna have our ups and downs, we’re gonna have our hits and our misses. But coming out of the gate, there was a report online about how many shows WWE has reduced their non-televised live events, and we haven’t been in the market since the launch of AEW. So I think the timing’s real good, I think the day that our television show airs, live on Wednesday, and kind of dovetails into Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. I think we’re gonna start slow and start picking up the pace and kind of figure out [how to] eliminate the negative and accentuate the positive, and keep progressing.”

On how this will be a really nice way for talent in AEW, as well as the company itself, to grow: “I could not be more excited because it is a real growth opportunity, I think. That’s what the business, the real essence of it is. I was born and raised here in Nashville, and there’s artists who come to town, that move to town and literally spend their life savings to move here, write songs, try to be an artist, but their goal is to get out on that road and play their music. In the wrestling industry, obviously the TV is the utmost importance, and our pay-per-view weekends, but at the end of the day, getting out, and yes, it’s a private center. It’s also a marketing initiative. It is also how you hone your craft, but there’s so much upside to it. For me, to be blessed to have a part of it, I’m pumped in so many ways. At this stage of my career, when I look back on it, what an opportunity that’s in front of all of us. The Khan family launched AEW, it’s up and running, and wildly successful, and now here come the live events, right up my alley.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.