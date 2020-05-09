Jeremy Borash Officially Debuts For WWE, More On This Week’s AEW vs. NXT Viewership

– AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT in television viewership this past Wednesday and now quarter hour numbers have been revealed.

For the main events, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy drew 837,000 viewers against Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream which drew 572,000 viewers. AEW’s main event was also more than double NXT in the 18-49 demo with a 399,000 to 188,000 edge.

– Jeremy Borash, who has been working behind the scenes in WWE for the past few years, made his first appearance in front of the camera for the company on 205 Live. Borash has replaced the released Aiden English as Tom Phillips’ co-host for the show.