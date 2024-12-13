Jesse Ventura On Vince McMahon: “I Got No Relationship With Him”

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura appeared on The Bill Simmons podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Vince McMahon and if he has a relationship with the former WWE Chairman.

Ventura said, “I got no relationship with him. Not really. Nothing.”

On his biggest contribution to wrestling:

“When I got inducted into the Hall of Fame, they asked me what I felt my biggest contribution was to pro wrestling. I think I shocked everyone, and I know I irritated Vince and Linda (McMahon), but I said, ‘I believe my biggest contribution to wrestling was the fact that I was the first wrestler in history who made Vince McMahon deal with a manager or agent.’ (Hulk) Hogan never did. Hogan dealt with Vince. Hogan had a Hollywood agent. I was the first one, and that resulted because of Predator.”

On McMahon saying he couldn’t work on Predator:

“He told me I couldn’t do it, so I quit. I went and did Predator, and while I was doing Predator, Arnold (Schwarzenegger) said, ‘In September, I’m going to do Running Man, there is a part you’re perfect for, would you like to do it?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah.’ I negotiated ‘Running Man’ first, then I went back to Vince. You know why that was? That gives you FU money in your pocket where if he doesn’t do what I’m satisfied with, I tell him, ’Flake off, I’m doing ‘Running Man’ in the fall. I’m okay. I have another major movie with Arnold.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)